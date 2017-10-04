FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Catalan business lobby says worried by any declaration of independence
#Markets News
October 4, 2017 / 12:58 PM / in 15 days

Catalan business lobby says worried by any declaration of independence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The influential Catalan business lobby Cercle d‘Economia said on Wednesday it was extremely worried by the prospect of Catalonia declaring independence from Spain and called for leaders from both sides to start talks.

“Such a declaration would plunge the country into an extraordinarily complex situation with unknown, but very serious consequences,” the lobby said in a statement.

The lobby also condemned violence on Sunday, saying Catalan-Spanish relationships had deteriorated as a consequence, after Spanish riot police were seen beating Catalans attempting to cast a ballot in a vote the government had said was illegal. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)

