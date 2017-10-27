Spanish government to meet at 1600 GMT on Catalonia

MADRID, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Spanish government will hold a special cabinet meeting at 6 p.m. local time (1600 GMT) to enforce direct rule over Catalonia, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Friday, after the region declared independence from Spain.

“Spain is a serious country and a great nation and we will not tolerate that a few people try liquidate our constitution,” Rajoy told journalists after the upper house of parliament allowed him to take control of Catalonia. (Reporting by Emma Pinedo; Writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)