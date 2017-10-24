FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Catalonia crisis cannot be solved by elections alone - Justice Minister
October 24, 2017 / 7:03 AM / a day ago

Catalonia crisis cannot be solved by elections alone - Justice Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The political crisis in Catalonia cannot by solved simply by calling regional elections, the Spanish Justice Minister said during a radio interview on Tuesday.

“Everything is not fixed just by calling an election,” Rafael Catala said.

Catala said if the regional leader of Catalonia Carles Puigdemont appeared before the Spanish upper house of parliament, the Senate, it would be a positive step in finding a solution to the conflict between the restive region and Madrid. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Jesus Aguado)

