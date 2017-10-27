Catalan independence group calls for "peaceful resistance" to Madrid

MADRID, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The main secessionist group in Catalonia, the Catalan National Assembly (ANC), on Friday called on civil servants not to follow orders from the Spanish government after Madrid authorized direct rule over the region.

Following a declaration of independence in Catalonia the upper house of Spain’s parliament authorised the government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to rule Catalonia directly from Madrid.

The ANC called on Catalan civil servants to respond with “peaceful resistance”. (Reporting by Sam Edwards; writing by Jesús Aguado; editing by Paul E. Day)