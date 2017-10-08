FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Colonial calls board meeting for Monday to discuss moving head office from Catalonia-source
October 8, 2017 / 7:39 PM / in 11 days

Spain's Colonial calls board meeting for Monday to discuss moving head office from Catalonia-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Spanish real estate firm Inmobiliaria Colonial has called a board meeting for Monday to discuss moving its head office out of Catalonia, a source close to the firm said on Sunday.

Barcelona-based Colonial joins a number of other firms that have decided, or are considering, moving their head offices from Catalonia to other Spanish cities after the northeastern region held a referendum on independence from Spain last weekend that was declared illegal by Spanish authorities.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Alison Williams

