Catalonia courts receive complaints against local police
#Markets News
October 1, 2017 / 4:14 PM / in 18 days

Catalonia courts receive complaints against local police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Catalonia’s High Court said on Sunday that courts in the region had received several complaints over the local police’s failure to close polling stations despite orders to enforce a judical ban on the referendum.

The court said in a statement that the complaints were against the Catalan police, known as the Mossos, for inactivity at polling stations that had been illegally opened for voting. The court said it had asked the Mossos for more information about the complaints.

Spanish national police stepped in to close down voting at scores of polling stations on Sunday, repeatedly clashing with voters. (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Adrian Croft)

