MADRID, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Spain’s Constitutional Court has blocked Catalonia’s declaration of independence made by the regional parliament on Friday, a court spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Hours after Catalonia’s parliament voted on a unilateral declaration of independence, the Spanish government dissolved the parliament, fired the government and set a date for regional elections Dec. 21. (Reporting by Raquel Castillo; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Jesus Aguado)