FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's constitutional court annuls Catalan declaration of independence
Sections
Featured
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
The road to Brexit
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Environment
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
Entertainment
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
November 8, 2017 / 1:29 PM / in 20 hours

Spain's constitutional court annuls Catalan declaration of independence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Spain’s Constitutional Court officially annulled the Catalan parliament’s Oct. 27 unilateral declaration of independence on Wednesday, a widely expected ruling after the move was suspended by the court.

The Madrid government sacked Catalonia’s president and dismissed its parliament hours after the region declared itself independent with 70 votes for, 10 votes against and after lawmakers from three national parties walked out of the vote. (Reporting by Inmaculada Sanz; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Angus Berwick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.