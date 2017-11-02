FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish judge orders Catalan leaders to be held in custody pending trial
November 2, 2017 / 4:09 PM / in 16 hours

Spanish judge orders Catalan leaders to be held in custody pending trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 2 (Reuters) - A Spanish judge on Thursday said she had ordered nine Catalan leaders, including former regional vice-president Oriol Junqueras, to be remanded in custody pending an investigation into Catalonia’s independence push and a potential trial.

One of them, Santi Vila, who stepped down from the Catalan cabinet before a unilateral declaration of independence last Friday and has since then been pushing for a negotiated solution with the government, was granted bail of 50,000 euros ($58,300). (Reporting by Emma Pinedo; Writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Jesus Aguado)

