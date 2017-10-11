Spain gives Catalan leader 5 days to clarify independence

MADRID, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Spanish government has given Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont five days to say whether he declared independence or not, Spanish news agency Efe said on Wednesday.

If Puigdemont was to confirm he did declare independence, he would be given an additional three days to rectify. Failing this, Article 155 of the constitution, which allows the central government to suspend a region’s political autonomy and rule it directly, would be triggered. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Jesús Aguado)