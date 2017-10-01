FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish police acted proportionately in Catalonia-deputy PM
October 1, 2017 / 12:49 PM / in 18 days

Spanish police acted proportionately in Catalonia-deputy PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria praised the actions of Spanish police to prevent an independence referendum from going ahead in Catalonia on Sunday.

The “absolute irresponsibility” of the Catalan regional government in holding the vote had been compensated for by the professionalism of the Spanish security forces, she told reporters.

“They have complied with the orders of justice. They have acted with professionalism and in a proportionate way. They have always sought to protect rights and liberties,” she said. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

