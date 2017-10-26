FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish govt to suspend direct rule in Catalonia if regional election called -media
October 26, 2017

Spanish govt to suspend direct rule in Catalonia if regional election called -media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s government is ready to suspend the application of direct rule in Catalonia if Catalan head Carles Puigdemont calls a snap regional election, La Vanguardia newspaper reported on Thursday, citing sources from the ruling People’s Party.

Puigdemont is set to call an election, according to political allies, a move that could help break a one-month deadlock between the Madrid government and separatists seeking a split from Spain. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Angus Berwick)

