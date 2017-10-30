FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Catalan pro-independence party says will take part in Dec. 21 election
October 30, 2017 / 12:14 PM / Updated a day ago

Catalan pro-independence party says will take part in Dec. 21 election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Catalan pro-independence party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) will take part in a snap regional election Dec. 21, it said on Monday, in a tactic admission that the previous ruling party in Catalonia had been fired and parliament dissolved.

“Taking part in Dec. 21 is an opportunity to better consolidate the Republic ... They’ve called illegitimate elections, a trap. However, we’re not afraid of the ballot box,” lawmaker Sergi Sabria said during a conference.

Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy sacked the regional government, dissolved parliament and called a snap election on Friday after Catalonia leaders made a unilateral declaration of independence.

Some of the region’s leaders had vowed to ignore Rajoy’s ruling and continue working. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
