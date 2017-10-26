FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Catalan separatist party will leave regional govt if election called -source
October 26, 2017 / 1:47 PM / in a day

Catalan separatist party will leave regional govt if election called -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Catalan pro-independence party ERC would leave the regional government if regional president Carles Puigdemont calls a snap election, a party source said on Thursday.

Puigdemont is set to call a snap regional election, according to political allies, a move that could help break a one-month deadlock between the Madrid government and separatists seeking a split from Spain.

“It is not justified. It is an explicit renouncement of the Oct. 1 mandate without any sort of compensation,” the party source said. (Reporting by Inmaculada Sanz; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Julien Toyer; Editing by)

