EU shouldn't mediate in Catalan crisis - France's Macron
October 10, 2017 / 2:02 PM / in 9 days

EU shouldn't mediate in Catalan crisis - France's Macron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The European Union should not play a mediating role in the secession crisis in Spain’s northern region of Catalonia, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday, expressing confidence in Madrid’s ability to handle the situation.

“It is an internal Spanish matter,” Macron said on a visit to Frankfurt, Germany, where he was due to meet Chancellor Angela Merkel later. Catalan secessionists have threatened to adopt a unilateral declaration of independence later in the day.

Macron, asked about the crisis in an appearance before university students, said he saw no way that he, as French head of state, could mediate in the affairs of a neighbour. “This is not my task,” he said. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Michelle Martin)

