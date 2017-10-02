FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Gabriel calls for talks between Catalonia, Spain
October 2, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 17 days ago

Germany's Gabriel calls for talks between Catalonia, Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel on Monday called for urgent dialogue between Catalonia and Spain, and said it was vital to prevent events from spiraling out of control after a violent police crackdown on an independence vote in the region.

“The images that reached us yesterday from Spain show how important it is to interrupt the spiral of escalation,” Gabriel said in a statement in which he echoed calls by European Union officials for dialogue between Spain and Catalonia.

Gabriel urged both sides to “keep calm” and work towards a lasting political solution that maintained the rule of law, which he said was one of the key pillars that united EU members. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michelle Martin)

