Pro-independence parties want Catalan parliament to discuss independence on Monday - report
#Markets News
October 4, 2017 / 9:47 AM / in 15 days

Pro-independence parties want Catalan parliament to discuss independence on Monday - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Pro-independence Catalan parties Junts Pel Si and CUP have asked parliament to meet to discuss and possibly declare the region’s independence from Spain on Monday, Catalan newspaper La Vanguardia reported on Wednesday.

The regional parliament’s governing body is meeting today to decide when to call a parliamentary session to discuss the results of a banned referendum on splitting from Spain. During this session, the parliament could declare independence.

Given the referendum was declared unconstitutional, this declaration would not bear any legal consequence and it is highly unlikely to be recognised internationally. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)

