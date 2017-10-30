FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Belgian lawyer Bekaert says takes on former Catalan leader as client
October 30, 2017 / 7:05 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

CORRECTED-Belgian lawyer Bekaert says takes on former Catalan leader as client

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of lawyer’s name)

BRUSSELS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Belgian lawyer Paul Bekaert said on Monday sacked Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont was in Belgium and that he had taken on the former regional president as a client. He would not confirm whether he was working with Puigdemont on an asylum claim.

“I can confirm Carles Puigdemont has appointed me as his legal representative, as he is currently in Belgium,” Bekaert told Reuters in a telephone conversation.

“I‘m his lawyer in case he needs me. At the moment there are no specific dossiers I am preparing for him,” said the lawyer, who is based in Tielt in Western Belgium. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Emma Pinedo)

