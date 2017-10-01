FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Over 460 people injured in Catalonia during referendum - Barcelona mayor
October 1, 2017 / 3:02 PM / 18 days ago

Over 460 people injured in Catalonia during referendum - Barcelona mayor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 1 (Reuters) - More than 460 people have been injured in disturbances across Catalonia on Sunday, the Barcelona mayor said, as riot police clashed with people who had gathered for a banned referendum on the region’s independence from the rest of Spain.

“As mayor of Barcelona I demand an immediate end to police charges against the defenceless population,” Ada Colau said in a statement.

In a separate statement, the Catalan health service said 465 had been hurt, with two in serious condition in hospital. (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Adrian Croft)

