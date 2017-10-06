FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Catalan leader Puigdemont to speak in Catalan parliament on Tuesday
October 6, 2017

Catalan leader Puigdemont to speak in Catalan parliament on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont will speak in the regional parliament next Tuesday, a parliamentary spokeswoman said on Friday.

Catalan parliamentary leaders will meet at 1330 GMT on Friday to decide the timing on this speech.

It was unclear whether the meeting of the parliament scheduled for Monday to discuss the result of the banned referendum on splitting from Spain and a potential declaration of independence would still go ahead.

Another regional government official, Raul Romeva, told BBC radio earlier that Catalonia’s parliament would defy a Spanish court ban and go ahead on Monday with a debate that could lead to a declaration of independence from Spain. (Reporting by Emma Pinedo Adrian Croft; Editing by Julien Toyer)

