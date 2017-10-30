FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Catalonia parliament cancels meeting after Spain takes control - source
Sections
Featured
Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe, third pleads guilty
U.S.
Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe, third pleads guilty
China considers three-year jail terms for disrespecting flag
China
China considers three-year jail terms for disrespecting flag
Mo Farah splits with coach Salazar, moving back to London
Sport
Mo Farah splits with coach Salazar, moving back to London
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
October 30, 2017 / 11:24 AM / Updated a day ago

Catalonia parliament cancels meeting after Spain takes control - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Catalonia’s parliament has cancelled a meeting on Tuesday following the Spanish government’s takeover of the region, a parliamentary source said on Monday, confirming the regional legislative had accepted Madrid’s order for it to dissolve.

On Friday, Spain fired the Catalonian regional government and dismissed the Catalan parliament after political leaders defied Madrid and made a unilateral declaration of independence.

The central government’s authority in the region was to be tested on Monday after prominent members of the Catalan administration had said they did not accept the move and a civic group called for civil disobedience to the ruling.

Reporting by Inmaculada Sanz, Writing by Paul Day, Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.