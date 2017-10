MADRID, Oct 4 (Reuters) - If Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont wants talks or mediation with the central government over the region’s future, he first needs to respect the law, the Prime Minister’s office said in a statement on Wednesday.

“If Mr Puigdemont wants to talk or negotiate, or wants to send mediators, he know perfectly what he first needs to do: go back to the law,” the statement said. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Adrian Croft)