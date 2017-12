MADRID, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont on Friday said the absolute majority won by separatists in a regional election on Thursday was a victory of the “Catalan republic” over the Spanish state.

Puigdemont was speaking from Brussels, where he went into self-imposed exile after his government was sacked by Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in October when it declared independence from Spain. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Ingrid Melander)