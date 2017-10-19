FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Catalan leader says regional parliament may vote on independence if no talks
October 19, 2017 / 8:14 AM / 2 days ago

Catalan leader says regional parliament may vote on independence if no talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont on Thursday said the regional parliament could vote on a formal declaration of independence from Spain if the central government failed to hold talks with Catalonia, ignoring a deadline to drop a secession bid.

“If the government continues to impede dialogue and continues with the repression, the Catalan parliament could proceed, if it is considered opportune, to vote on a formal declaration of independence,” Puigdemont said in a letter to Spanish Prime Minister Marian Rajoy.

Puigdemont made the letter public only minutes before a 10 a.m. deadline he had been given by Rajoy to retract an ambiguous declaration of independence he made last week. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)

