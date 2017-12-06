FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Catalan leader says to stay in Belgium "for the moment"
December 6, 2017 / 12:58 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Former Catalan leader says to stay in Belgium "for the moment"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont on Wednesday said he and four of his ex-cabinet members plan to remain in Belgium “for the moment” after Spain dropped an international warrant for his arrest on Tuesday.

Asked whether he planned to travel in Europe, he said that he didn’t know whether it would be possible.

“For the moment we will stay here (in Belgium),” Puigdemont said, speaking French during a press conference in Brussels.

“Our desire when we came here was to return home as soon as possible ... but will it be possible? ... We have to know the answer before going home.”

Puigdemont and his ex-cabinet members travelled to Belgium after his government was fired following a unilateral declaration of independence, considered illegal by Spain’s courts, was passed through the regional parliament.

All five still face warrants for their arrests in Spain for sedition, rebellion and misappropriation of funds in relation to the regional government’s push for secession from Spain. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Writing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
