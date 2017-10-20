FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain to present measures to impose direct rule on Oct. 21 -PM Rajoy
October 20, 2017 / 11:56 AM / 4 days ago

Spain to present measures to impose direct rule on Oct. 21 -PM Rajoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Friday he would announce on Saturday measures to impose direct rule on the wealthy region of Catalonia over its bid to secede.

Speaking in Brussels, Rajoy added the measures, based on a never-before-used article of Spain’s 1978 constitution, would have backing from the main opposition Socialist party, and centrist group Ciudadanos.

Rajoy has called an emergency cabinet meeting for Oct. 21. (Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Catherine Evans)

