MADRID, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Tuesday Spain’s economic output would rise between 2.8 to 3.0 percent year on year if the region of Catalonia returns to “normality” after Dec. 21 local elections.

Spain lowered its official forecast for 2018 economic growth last month to 2.3 percent from 2.6 percent, citing political uncertainty in Catalonia. (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)