Belgian judge releases ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont under conditions
November 5, 2017 / 11:20 PM

Belgian judge releases ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont under conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - A Belgian judge has released ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and four of his ministers under certain conditions after a hearing lasting more than 10 hours, Belgian broadcaster VRT reported late on Sunday.

Puigdemont, who faces charges of misuse of public funds, disobedience and breach of trust relating to the secessionist campaign, turned himself in to Belgian police earlier on Sunday.

The judge decided to grant the five people conditional release pending a ruling by a court on whether to execute the European arrest warrant issued by Spain, VRT said. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Peter Cooney)

