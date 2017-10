MADRID, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The upper house of Spain’s parliament on Friday authorised the government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to rule Catalonia directly from Madrid, minutes after the restive region declared independence from Spain.

Rajoy is now expected to convene his cabinet to adopt the first measures to govern Catalonia. This could include firing the Barcelona government and assuming direct supervision of Catalan police forces. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)