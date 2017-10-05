FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No decision yet on whether to go ahead with Monday's Catalan parliament session-Speaker
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
October 5, 2017 / 5:07 PM / 13 days ago

No decision yet on whether to go ahead with Monday's Catalan parliament session-Speaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - A Spanish Constitutional Court ruling suspending a session of the Catalan parliament that planned to declare Catalonia’s independence from Spain damages freedom of expression, the speaker of the region’s parliament said on Thursday.

But Carme Forcadell said the parliament had taken no decision yet on whether Monday’s session would go ahead.

The court’s decision to suspend Monday’s session before it had been formally convened “harms freedom of expression and the right of initiative of members of this parliament and shows once more how the courts are being used to solve political problems,” she told reporters. (Reporting by Emma Pinedo; Editing by Adrian Croft)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.