No decision yet on whether to go ahead with Monday's Catalan parliament session-Speaker

Oct 5 (Reuters) - A Spanish Constitutional Court ruling suspending a session of the Catalan parliament that planned to declare Catalonia’s independence from Spain damages freedom of expression, the speaker of the region’s parliament said on Thursday.

But Carme Forcadell said the parliament had taken no decision yet on whether Monday’s session would go ahead.

The court’s decision to suspend Monday’s session before it had been formally convened “harms freedom of expression and the right of initiative of members of this parliament and shows once more how the courts are being used to solve political problems,” she told reporters. (Reporting by Emma Pinedo; Editing by Adrian Croft)