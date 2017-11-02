FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish judge delays arrest warrant for Puigdemont - source
November 2, 2017 / 7:00 PM

Spanish judge delays arrest warrant for Puigdemont - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Spanish judge in charge of processing charges against Catalan secessionist leaders will not issue a European arrest warrant for former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont until at least Friday, a court source said.

Newspaper La Vanguardia had said earlier on Thursday the judge had issued the warrant.

“The warrant will most likely be issued on Friday,” the source said on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado and Rodrigo de Miguel; Editing by Julien Toyer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
