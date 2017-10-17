FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Catalan answer to Madrid will not change on Thursday - spokesman
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitions - Europes
October 17, 2017 / 12:12 PM / 4 days ago

Catalan answer to Madrid will not change on Thursday - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Catalan government doesn’t plan to give up on its secession cause and will give the same answer to the central government on Thursday as it did on Monday, the spokesman said on Tuesday.

The comment comes just two days before the regional leader must respond to Madrid’s calls to change his mind on whether or not he has declared independence.

Catalonia leader Carles Puigdemont failed to clarify his position on Monday after he made a symbolic declaration of independence Oct. 10 seconds before putting it on hold to call for talks with the Spanish government.

He now has until Thursday to back down.

“Giving in forms no part of this government’s scenarios,” Catalan government spokesman Jordi Turull said. “On Thursday, we won’t give anything different than what we gave on Monday.”

Reporting by Inmaculada Sanz; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Jesús Aguado

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.