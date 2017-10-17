FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Detention of Catalan activists a judicial, not political, matter - Spain justice minister
October 17, 2017 / 8:26 AM / 4 days ago

Detention of Catalan activists a judicial, not political, matter - Spain justice minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The detention of Catalan activists on Monday, the first imprisonment of senior secessionist figures since the region’s Oct. 1 banned referendum on independence, was a judicial, not a political, matter, Spain’s justice minister said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the court ordered that the heads of the pro-independence groups Catalan National Assembly (ANC) and Omnium be held without bail pending an investigation for alleged sedition.

“These are not political prisoners because yesterday’s prison ruling was due to a crime (that was committed),” Justice Minister Rafael Catala said at an event in Madrid. (Reporting by Raquel Castillo; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Isla Binnie)

