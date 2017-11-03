FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 3, 2017 / 10:10 AM / in a day

Jailed Catalonia leader Santi Vila to leave jail after paying bail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Jailed Catalonia leader Santi Vila, among the nine Catalan leaders ordered to be held in custody on Thursday pending a potential trial over the region’s independence drive, was free to leave jail after paying bail, a court document showed.

Vila, who stepped down from the Catalan cabinet before a unilateral declaration of independence last Friday and has since been pushing for a negotiated solution with the government, was granted bail of 50,000 euros ($58,300) on Thursday.

Reporting by Inmaculada Sanz; writing by Jesús Aguado; editing by Paul E. Day

