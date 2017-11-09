Spain's Supreme Court to take over independence vote case from Catalan court

MADRID, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Spanish Supreme Court said on Thursday it decided to take over cases relating to the banned Catalan independence referendum from the Catalan High Court.

The case is against several senior regional parliament members and the speaker for alleged crimes of disobedience and perversion of justice.

In a separate hearing at the Supreme Court, the Catalan parliament speaker and five regional lawmakers were testifying on Thursday on charges of sedition, rebellion and misuse of public funds.