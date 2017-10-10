TAKE A LOOK-Catalonia - Spain in crisis as Catalonia leaders seek to declare independence

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Catalonia’s leader plans to declare independence from Spain unilaterally after holding a banned referendum, pushing the European Union nation towards a rupture that threatens the foundations of its young democracy.

That declaration could come as early as Tuesday night when Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont is due to speak to the Catalan parliament. His address is due to begin at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT). It is unclear if he will move a motion of independence to the assembly or merely make a statement of intent.

