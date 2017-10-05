TAKE A LOOK-Catalonia - Spain in crisis as Catalonia leaders seek to declare independence

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Catalonia’s leader plans to declare independence from Spain unilaterally after holding a banned referendum, pushing the European Union nation towards a rupture that threatens the foundations of its young democracy.

But Spain’s Constitutional Court on Thursday suspended the session of the Catalan parliament due next Monday at which local leaders were expected to agree on secession.

Spanish riot police used truncheons and rubber bullets on voters in the referendum on Sunday, drawing worldwide criticism and tipping Spain into its biggest constitutional crisis in decades.

LATEST > Court suspends Catalan parl’t session; independence call in doubt > Two Spanish banks study moving HQ from Catalonia > Spanish markets gain as investor nerves ease over Catalonia > Spain econ min:Catalan doubts have paralyzed investment in region > Catalan leader says not afraid of arrest over independence -report > Catalan standoff touches separatist hearts beyond Spain

ANALYSIS > Spanish PM seeks safety in numbers before playing Catalonia card > Independence or bust:Catalan leader boxed in by his own angry base > Passport to Catalonia: how to achieve independence > How Catalan autonomy stacks up against other regions

VIEW FROM EUROPE > “It’s time to talk”: EU again urges dialogue in Spain > Catalans should be allowed to determine own future - Scottish govt

EARLIER STORIES > Catalonia moves to declare independence from Spain on Monday > Catalan savers reassured that bank deposits are safe > Spain’s king condemns Catalan leaders as thousands take to streets > Catalans stage protests, general strike against crackdown on vote > Catalan leader calls for international mediation in Madrid > Spain’s financial markets jolted by violent Catalan referendum > Catalan leader opens door to secession from Spain after vote