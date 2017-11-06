FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Catalan crisis to have an impact on Spain's 2018 growth -De Guindos
November 6, 2017 / 2:26 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

CORRECTED-Catalan crisis to have an impact on Spain's 2018 growth -De Guindos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects quote, adds context)

BRUSSELS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Spain’s economy is expected to be impacted by the political crisis with Catalonia next year, Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Monday.

“For 2018, we expect growth of 2.3 percent, which would be 2.7 or 2.8 percent without the Catalan issue,” he told reporters as he arrived at a meeting with his EU counterparts.

The government had already lowered the 2018 forecast from 2.6 percent to 2.3 percent last month due to Catalonia. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Peter Graff)

