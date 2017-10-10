FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spark's blindness gene therapy reviewed by U.S. FDA
October 10, 2017

Spark's blindness gene therapy reviewed by U.S. FDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Spark Therapeutics Inc’s experimental gene therapy for a rare inherited form of blindness is effective, though it is unclear whether the benefit lasts over time, according to a preliminary review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The therapy, Luxturna, or voretigene neparvovec, would be the first ever gene therapy for an inherited disease to be approved in the United States.

The FDA’s review, posted on Tuesday on the agency’s website, comes two days ahead of a meeting of outside advisors who will discuss the treatment and recommend whether it should be approved.

Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington

