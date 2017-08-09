FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
Valve maker Spirax-Sarco H1 revenue rises 25 pct
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 9, 2017 / 6:19 AM / 5 days ago

Valve maker Spirax-Sarco H1 revenue rises 25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc reported a 25 pct rise in first-half revenue, helped by acquisitions, a weak sterling and strength in its operations outside the UK.

Spirax-Sarco, which makes steam traps and pumps for industries such as food and beverages, healthcare, chemicals and power, said revenue rose to 428.6 million pounds ($556.7 million) in the six months ended June 30, from 344 million pounds a year earlier.

The company said adjusted profit before tax rose 30 percent to 99.2 million pounds in the period. ($1 = 0.7699 pounds) (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.