JOHANNESBURG, Nov 20 (Reuters) - South African private hospital group Mediclinic does not intend to make an offer for the rest of Britain’s Spire Healthcare , the company said on Monday after discussions with some of Spire’s directors.

Spire, in which Mediclinic holds a stake of almost 30 percent, last month rejected a full takeover offer. (Reporting by TJ Strydom, editing by Louise Heavens)