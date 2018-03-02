Britain's Spire Healthcare 2017 core earnings down 7.4 pct

March 2 (Reuters) - Spire Healthcare Group Plc, Britain’s second-largest healthcare firm, said 2017 core earnings fell 7.4 percent, hurt by weakness in its business linked to NHS online referrals.

The company said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 150 million pounds ($206.7 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, from 162 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose marginally to 931.7 million pounds in the period.