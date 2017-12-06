FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spirit Aero to add 1,000 jobs, invest $1 bln at Wichita facility
December 6, 2017 / 7:03 PM / in 14 hours

Spirit Aero to add 1,000 jobs, invest $1 bln at Wichita facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it would be adding 1,000 jobs and investing $1 billion over the next five years at its Wichita, Kansas facility.

The Wichita-based company said the new jobs will mainly be in the hourly ranks, including skilled sheet metal mechanics, composite technicians and computer numerical control (CNC) machine operators.

The Wichita facility produces fuselage and propulsion systems for aircraft. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
