Soccer-Captain of Serie A's Benevento fails doping test

ROME, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The captain of promoted Serie A club Benevento, Fabio Lucioni, has tested positive for a banned substance, Italy’s sports anti-doping authority said on Friday.

The anti-doping body said traces of the anabolic steroid Clostebol had been found during routine testing after Benevento’s 1-0 defeat to Torino on Sept. 10.

Lucioni could be suspended for up to four years if the failed doping test is confirmed.

Lucioni was quoted by Italian media as saying that he had taken therapeutic medicine “in good faith” on the advice of the Benevento team doctor.

Little-known Benevento, from the southern region of Campania, were promoted to Serie A for the first time in their history last season.

However, they have got off to a terrible start, losing their first five matches and scoring one goal, to leave them bottom of the table. (Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Toby Davis)