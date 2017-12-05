FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin to defend athletes against doping allegations, keep IOC ties
December 5, 2017 / 9:30 AM / a day ago

Kremlin to defend athletes against doping allegations, keep IOC ties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Russia will defend its athletes against doping allegations and work to preserve its ties with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

The IOC is set to decide later on Tuesday on the level of Russia’s participation in the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics as calls to ban the country over alleged state-sponsored doping grow louder.

“We intend to defend the interests of our athletes, of the Russian Federation, to remain committed to the ideals of Olympism and preserve all ties with the IOC, and through these ties the problems that have arisen will be resolved,” Peskov told reporters on a conference call. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

