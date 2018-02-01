Doping-WADA recommends Winter Olympics not use latest sample bottles

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has recommended the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang use an older version of doping sample bottles after concerns were raised about the latest model, the agency said on Wednesday.

The recommendation, to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), came after it was confirmed a portion of the new generation bottles are susceptible to manual opening without evidence of tampering, whether they have been frozen or not, WADA said in a statement.

Previously it was thought a problem existed with the newer bottles only when they were frozen.

The Winter Olympics begin on Feb. 9.