Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15

Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Thursday:

SOCCER

European club news

We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)

GOLF

Johnson launches defence of U.S. Open crown

ERIN, Wisconsin – World number one Dustin Johnson launches defence of his U.S. Open title when he tees off with former champions Jordan Spieth and Martin Kaymer of Germany in the morning wave of the 117th edition of the event at the sprawling, links-like Erin Hills course. (GOLF-USOPEN/ (PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/1 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Larry Fine, 400 words)

CRICKET

Bangladesh v India, ICC Champions Trophy semi-final

BIRMINGHAM, England - Bangladesh play defending champions India in the second semi-final at Edgbaston. (CRICKET-CHAMPIONSTROPHY-BGD-IND/ (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC))

RUGBY

British & Irish Lions tour of New Zealand

Lions flanker O'Mahony to captain Lions against Maori

AUCKLAND - Irish flanker Peter O'Mahony will captain an experienced British and Irish Lions team for the match against the Maori All Blacks on Saturday (RUGBY-UNION-LIONS/, moved, by Greg Stutchbury, 400 words)

Australia and Scotland prepare for Sydney clash

SYDNEY - Australia and Scotland begin final preparations for Saturday's clash at Sydney Football Stadium, where the tourists will be looking to avenge their controversial loss to the Wallabies at the 2015 World Cup. (RUGBY-UNION-AUS-SCO/, expect by 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

France tour South Africa

France coach Noyes to recall main men for second Boks test

DURBAN - France coach Guy Noves is expected to bring back the regulars he left out last week when he announces his team for the second test on Saturday in Durban (RUGBY UNION-FRANCE/TEAM, expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Mark Gleeson)

South Africa coach Coetzee names team

DURBAN - Springbok coach Allister Coetzee names his team for the second test on Saturday at King's Park Rugby Stadium in Durban, with South Africa 1-0 up in the three test series. (RUGBY UNION-SAFRICA/TEAM, expect by 1200 GMT/ 8 AM ET, by Mark Gleeson)

Argentina name team to face England

SANTA FE, ARGENTINA - Argentina name their team to face England in the second test looking for a win to level the two-match series (RUGBY-UNION-ARGENTINA/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Rex Gowar)

BASEBALL

Indians beat Dodgers, Mets fell Cubs

The Los Angeles Dodgers edged former Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber and the Cleveland Indians while the World Series champion Chicago Cubs fell to the New York Mets in two of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/2:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

MOTOR RACING

Le Mans 24 Hours second and third qualifying

LE MANS, FRANCE - Final qualifying for the Le Mans 24 Hours Sportscar race, which starts at the Sarthe circuit on Saturday. Toyota are aiming to win for the first time and end Porsche's bid for a third success in a row. (MOTOR-LEMANS-QUALIFYING/, expect from 1800 GMT/2 PM ET)

ATHLETICS

Diamond League, Oslo

OSLO - Olympic 400 metres hurdles champion Kerron Clement, Canadian sprinter Andre de Grasse and women's 200 metres world champion Dafne Schippers are amoung the top athletes at the fifth Diamond League meeting of the season. (ATHLETICS-DIAMOND/OSLO (TV), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Brian Homewood (Asia Desk Editor: Ian Ransom)