Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Thursday
#Football News
December 28, 2017 / 12:05 AM / 2 days ago

Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Thursday

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Thursday:

OLYMPICS

Evacuation plans in place for U.S. skiers, boarders

United States Ski & Snowboard have emergency evacuation plans in place for athletes, coaches and officials should a “nightmare scenario” unfold during the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, the head of Global Rescue told Reuters on Wednesday. (OLYMPICS-2018/USA-SECURITY (INTERVIEW), moved, by Steve Keating, 774 words)

CRICKET

The Ashes: Australia v England, fourth test

England resume on 192-2, 135 behind, after Cook ton

MELBOURNE - England go into day three of the fourth Ashes test on 192 for two, confident of overhauling Australia’s 135-run first-innings lead with Alastair Cook unbeaten on 104 as they look to avoid a series whitewash. (CRICKET-ASHES/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Ian Ransom)

South Africa v Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe were bowled out twice on Wednesday as South Africa swept to an easy victory by an innings and 120 runs when the inaugural four-day test finished inside two days at St George’s Park. (CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ZWE/, moved, 400 words)

NBA

Raptors face stern test against Thunder

The Eastern Conference-leading Toronto Raptors face a litmus test when they meet the Russell Westbrook-led Oklahoma City Thunder, who have won five in a row, in one of 10 games on the schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)

NHL

Christmas break over, Predators face Blues

The Nashville Predators try to put a three-game slump behind them when they face the St. Louis Blues as the top two teams in the Central Division clash when the NHL resumes after a three-day Christmas break. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

GOLF

Japan LPGA celebrates 50 seasons with full schedule

The Japan LPGA, backed by enthusiastic sponsors, has completed its 50th season with a full schedule that has enticed twice Women’s British Open champion Shin Ji-yai to join the tour rather than play in the United States, and allows homegrown talent the chance to earn a great living without having to play internationally. (GOLF-JAPAN/WOMEN, (PIX) expect by 0300 GMT/10 PM ET, by Andrew Both, 700 words)

Yearender

‘Lexi’ rule dominates golf chatter in 2017

A rules violation prompted an overhaul of the controversial trail-by-television rule in 2017, and the ascendancy of youth continued unabated, all the while played against a backdrop of a certain 14-times major champion whose occasional health updates kept his fans hopeful that a comeback awaits. (GOLF-YEARENDER/, (PIX), moved, by Andrew Both, 700 words)

SAILING

Protest to determine Sydney-Hobart winner

MELBOURNE - Wild Oats XI have a nervous wait to determine whether they have recorded a ninth line honours victory following a protest by second-placed LDV Comanche after both super-maxis smashed the race record in the Sydney to Hobart bluewater classic. Comanche launched a protest for a near collision shortly between the two after the start on Sydney Harbour after they were overtaken in the final run into in Hobart. (SAILING-AUSTRALIA/, expect by 0600 GMT/1 AM ET, 400 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

Crystal Palace v Arsenal (2000)

Crystal Palace will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run to nine matches when Arsenal visit Serlhurst Park looking for a win to stay on the edge of the league’s top four. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect by 2215 GMT/5:15 PM ET, 400 words)

Man City wasteful but march on with 18th straight win

Manchester City’s relentless assault on English football’s record books continued on Wednesday as a Raheem Sterling goal earned them a 1-0 win at Newcastle United to extend their extraordinary record of successive Premier League wins to 18.(SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-MCI/ moved, 400 words)

Coppa Italia quarter-final

AC Milan beat neighbours Inter in extra time

AC Milan alleviated their crisis when Patrick Cutrone gave them a 1-0 extra-time win over neighbours Inter Milan in their Coppa Italia quarter-final at San Siro. (SOCCER-ITALY/COPPA, moved, 300 words)

Sports conference

FIFA president to attend Dubai sports conference

DUBAI - FIFA president Gianni Infantino will head the list of speakers at the 12th edition of the Dubai International Sports Conference (DISC). (SOCCER-EMIRATES/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1800 GMT/7 AM ET, 400 words)

ALPINE SKIING

Men’s World Cup downhill

BORMIO, Italy - Beat Feuz of Switzerland defends his lead in the downhill standings from second-placed Norwegian Aksel Lund Svindal, who is also hot on the heels of compatriot Kjetil Jansrud in the overall World Cup table. (ALPINE-SKIING/MEN (PIX), expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET) (Asia desk editor: Nick Mulvenney)

