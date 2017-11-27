Reuters sports schedule at 0015 GMT on Monday:

CRICKET

Australia v England, first test

Australia on brink of victory

BRISBANE - Australia openers David Warner and Cameron Bancroft will seek to mop up the final 56 runs for victory early on day five at the Gabba (CRICKET-ASHES/, expect by 0100 GMT, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

India v Sri Lanka, second test, Nagpur (to 28)

India eye innings victory against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka resume on 21-1 in their second innings on the fourth day of the second test against India, still needing 384 runs more to make India bat again. (CRICKET-TEST-IND-LKA/, expect throughout, 400 words)

NFL

Eagles and Saints try to extend win streaks

The Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints each seek their ninth consecutive victory in their respective matchups versus the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams in two of the 12 games on the National Football League schedule. (FOOTBALL-NFL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0515 GMT/12:15 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

Bournemouth v Southampton

LONDON - Only two points separate south coast rivals Bournemouth and Southampton in the Premier League ahead of their Monday night clash at Dean Court. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-BOU-SOU)

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

Stampeders face Argos in CFL’s Grey Cup The Calgary Stampeders try to avenge last year’s loss in the Grey Cup when they battle the Toronto Argonauts in the Canadian Football League championship game. (FOOTBALL-CFL/GREYCUP, by Steve Keating, expect by 0330 GMT/10:30 PM ET, 400 words)

NBA

Skidding Bulls host Heat

The Chicago Bulls try to snap a four-game skid and move out of the Eastern Conference basement when they host the Miami Heat while the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Phoenix Suns in two of the three games on the National Basketball Association’s schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NHL

McDavid’s Oilers visit Bruins

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers visit a Boston Bruins team that have won four straight games while the New York Rangers host the Vancouver Canucks in two of the three games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

ALPINE SKIING

Men’s World Cup super-G, Lake Louise, Canada

Jansrud wins first Super G of season at Lake Louise

Norway’s Kjetil Jansrud won the first Super G of the season at Lake Louise on Sunday, besting a duo of Austrians and his Norwegian teammates for his 10th career Super G World Cup title. (ALPINE-SKIING/MEN (PIX), moved, 318 words)

Women’s World Cup slalom, Killington, Vermont

Shiffrin tops Vlhova to win World Cup slalom title

American Mikaela Shiffrin beat rival Petra Vlhova of Slovakia to claim the World Cup title in the women’s slalom for the second year in a row at the Killington Cup in Vermont on Sunday. (ALPINE SKIING-WOMEN/ moved, 300 words)

FIGURE SKATING

Skate America

Skate America at Lake Placid, New York, the final event before December’s Grand Prix Final in Japan, comes to a close with free programs in ice dance and ladies free skate. (FIGURESKATING-ISU/LAKEPLACID, expect by 0415 GMT/11:15 PM ET, 300 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: Nick Mulvenney)