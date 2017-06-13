Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 on Tuesday, June 13

Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday:

SOCCER

World Cup qualifying, Asian third round

Thailand v United Arab Emirates, Bangkok (1200)

Iraq v Japan, Tehran (1215)

Syria v China, Melaka (1345)

Qatar v South Korea, Doha (1900)

HONG KONG - The slim World Cup qualification hopes of both China and Qatar will be dashed if they lose to Syria and South Korea respectively, while Japan can put daylight between themselves and Saudi Arabia and Australia with victory over already eliminated Iraq. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP/ASIA, expect by 1600 GMT/12 AM ET, 500 words)

International friendlies

Singapore v Argentina, Singapore National Stadium

Singapore brace for Argentina test in anniversary friendly

SINGAPORE - Jorge Sampaoli's Argentina take on a Singapore side sitting 155 places below them in the world rankings as part of the host FA's 125th anniversary celebrations. (SOCCER-FRIENDLY-SGP-ARG/ (PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by John O'Brien, 300 words)

Australia v Brazil, Melbourne Cricket Ground

Brazil lick wounds as they face Australia in warm-up game

MELBOURNE - Brazil, having suffered their first loss in 10 matches to arch-rivals Argentina last week, play Australia in a warm-up for both teams ahead of the Confederations Cup in Russia which starts on Saturday. (SOCCER-FRIENDLY-AUS-BRA/ (PIX), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 300 words)

France v England (1900)

France welcome England for friendly

PARIS - France face old rivals England in a friendly international at the Stars de France with newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron and Britain's re-elected Prime Minister Theresa May expected to attend. (SOCCER-FRIENDLY-FRA-ENG/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)

Colombia v Cameroon

Cameroon warm up for Confederations Cup against Colombia

GETAFE - Cameroon continue their preparations for the Confederations Cup, which starts in Russia on Saturday, with a final warm-up game against a Colombia side who drew 2-2 with Spain in a friendly last week. (SOCCER-FRIENDLY-COL-CMR/ (PIX), expect by 20:30 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 400 words)

European club news

We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)

GOLF

U.S. Open contenders meet the media at Erin Hills

ERIN, Wisconsin – Leading contenders including Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth and Masters champion Sergio Garcia are scheduled to hold interview sessions at Erin Hills ahead of Thursday’s opening round of the U.S. Open, the year’s second major championship. (GOLF-USOPEN/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Larry Fine, 400 words)

RUGBY

Otago Highlanders v British & Irish Lions (0735)

Lions face tough game against Highlanders

The British and Irish Lions finally bared their teeth against the Canterbury Crusaders and head into their clash with the Otago Highlanders starting to ooze confidence ahead of the test series with the All Blacks. (RUGBY-UNION-LIONS/, expect by 0930 GMT/4.30 AM ET, 400 words)

CRICKET

England and Pakistan hold news conferences before semi

CARDIFF - Hosts England and Pakistan talk to the media ahead of their ICC Champions Trophy semi-final at Cardiff's Sophia Gardens on Wednesday. (CRICKET-CHAMPIONSTROPHY-ENG-PAK/, 400 words)

NBA

Warriors well positioned for more titles

OAKLAND, Calif., - The Golden State Warriors made a strong case to be called one of the best teams in NBA history with a near-perfect run through the playoffs on their way to a second title in three years. The scary part for the rest of the league? This may just be the beginning. (BASKETBALL-NBA/FINALS-GSW, expect by 2100 GMT/5:00 PM ET, by Rory Carroll, 500 words)

BASEBALL

Cardinals bid to close in on Brewers

The third-placed Cardinals try to gain ground on the National League Central leading Milwaukee Brewers in a doubleheader at St. Louis and Clayton Kershaw (8-2) takes the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers at the Cleveland Indians in three of 16 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Asia Desk Editor: Peter Rutherford)